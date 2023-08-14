Insider Buying: LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI) Insider Buys 12,123 Shares of Stock

LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Carmelo Pagano acquired 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,486.10 ($10,844.86).

LungLife AI Stock Up 5.6 %

LON LLAI traded up GBX 4.32 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 80.82 ($1.03). 14,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,514. LungLife AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.57 ($1.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.93. The company has a market cap of £20.60 million, a PE ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

LungLife AI Company Profile

LungLife AI, Inc, a diagnostic company, researches and develops clinical diagnostic solutions for lung cancer with artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It engages in developing LungLB, a blood-based test to stratify cancerous and benign lung nodules identified by CT scan.

