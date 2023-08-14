Insider Buying: LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI) Insider Buys 12,123 Shares of Stock

LungLife AI, Inc. (LON:LLAI – Get Free Report) insider Paul Carmelo Pagano acquired 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,486.10 ($10,844.86).
LungLife AI Stock Up 5.6 %
LON LLAI traded up GBX 4.32 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 80.82 ($1.03). 14,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,514. LungLife AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.57 ($1.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 59.93. The company has a market cap of £20.60 million, a PE ratio of -283.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 9.85.
