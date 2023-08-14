Insider Buying: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of SKWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 706,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,133. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.
See Also
