Insider Buying: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SKWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 706,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,133. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $1,314,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,116,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.