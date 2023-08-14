Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CTO Sells $2,836,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) CTO Albert A. Prast sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $2,836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.84. 1,151,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,493. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

