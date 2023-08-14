Insider Selling: AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON) Major Shareholder Sells 7,380,394 Shares of Stock

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Crown Holdings Grou Strathspey sold 7,380,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $73,803,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,031,773 shares in the company, valued at $20,317,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AEON Biopharma Trading Down 22.1 %

NASDAQ AEON traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,659. AEON Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins for the treatment of debilitating medical conditions. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

