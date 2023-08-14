Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $7,381,909.40 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $9,088,654.81.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $8,293,943.45.

On Friday, June 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,871,355.16.

Datadog stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.48.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

