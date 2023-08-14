Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells 26,380 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 26,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $1,272,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,353,523 shares in the company, valued at $161,773,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.89. 254,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,864. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 498.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

