Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.4 %

EW traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,755. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

