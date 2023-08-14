Insider Selling: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.22, for a total transaction of C$137,930.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFN remained flat at C$21.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 620,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,025. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.61 and a 1 year high of C$21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

