Insider Selling: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.22, for a total transaction of C$137,930.00.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EFN remained flat at C$21.11 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 620,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,025. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1 year low of C$15.61 and a 1 year high of C$21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.50.
Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on EFN
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.