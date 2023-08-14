Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Director Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 42,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,109 shares in the company, valued at $924,150.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 132,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.29. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 80,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

