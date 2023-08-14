Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells 3,340 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.80. 89,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,109. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.81.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

