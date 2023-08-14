Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.1 %

HURN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

