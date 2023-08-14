Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 259 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.1 %
HURN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $104.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.56.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
