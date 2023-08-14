Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells 483 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of LYB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,753,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,079,344,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
