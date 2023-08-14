Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Sells 483 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 81.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,753,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,079,344,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

