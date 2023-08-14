Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells 3,471 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $438.00. 825,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,592. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.50. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

