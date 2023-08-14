Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) CEO Sells 22,788 Shares of Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

New York Times Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NYT traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,337. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

