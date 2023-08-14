inSure DeFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $96,989.07 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $84.97 million and $96,989.07 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013898 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,384.88 or 1.00028233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00328731 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $88,891.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.