International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services stock remained flat at $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

