Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00013876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $22.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,306,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,546,902 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

