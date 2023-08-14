Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intuit were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $495.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $514.14.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.