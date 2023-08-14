Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Decreased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.20. The company had a trading volume of 359,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,637. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.17 and its 200 day moving average is $287.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.