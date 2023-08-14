Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inventiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva Trading Up 2.6 %

Inventiva stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IVA. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IVA

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.