Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.24

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 47499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
