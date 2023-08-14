Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.24

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 47499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 266,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 63,893 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 25,753 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 423,688 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

