Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 880,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 128,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,031 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $20.64 on Monday. 327,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,380. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0507 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

