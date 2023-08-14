Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,709 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 384.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 130,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock remained flat at $20.17 during midday trading on Monday. 109,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,125. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.