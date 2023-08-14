Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,442. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $51.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $834.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.