Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 25.1% in July

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,879. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

