Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
SOXQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.37. 33,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,655. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.