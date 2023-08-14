Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

SOXQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.37. 33,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,655. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 960.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,993,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 64,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

