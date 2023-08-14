Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 266,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

