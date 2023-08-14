Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TriNet Group (TNET)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TriNet Group (NYSE: TNET):

8/7/2023 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

7/29/2023 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2023 – TriNet Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2023 – TriNet Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – TriNet Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/13/2023 – TriNet Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,268. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $664,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,740,942.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,393,266 shares of company stock valued at $362,792,579 over the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 51,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

