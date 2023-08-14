Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 84,858 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 343% compared to the average volume of 19,144 call options.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.89. 2,566,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $60,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,508,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $60,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,508,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 673,122 shares of company stock worth $51,312,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 887.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.