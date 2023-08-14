Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,789,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.40% of Invitation Homes worth $649,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 513,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,907. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

