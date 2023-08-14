Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Ipsen stock remained flat at $32.61 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.2337 dividend. This is a positive change from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

