IPVERSE (IPV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,701.60

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $11,701.60 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

