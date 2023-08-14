IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $217.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

