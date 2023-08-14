iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,591 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $77,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.94. 1,375,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,782. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

