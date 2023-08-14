iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,361,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $488,172,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.90. 3,217,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,833. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

