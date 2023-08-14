iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Crystalline Management Inc.

Crystalline Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Crystalline Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,693,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,963,408. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $116.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.