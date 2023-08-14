iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 163,671 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 121,918 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. 31,442,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,589,197. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 64,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

