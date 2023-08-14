iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.22

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.22 and last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 90964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
