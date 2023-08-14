iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.22

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.22 and last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 90964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.09.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 196.9% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

