iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Orion Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.54. 1,538,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $347.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

