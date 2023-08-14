iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $447.26. The stock had a trading volume of 423,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
