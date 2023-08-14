iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.08. 366,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.57 and a 200 day moving average of $254.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

