iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.78. 383,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

