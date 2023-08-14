iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $101.50. 1,553,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,596. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

