iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.70. 509,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

