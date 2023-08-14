iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after purchasing an additional 674,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

