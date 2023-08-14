iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,507 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

