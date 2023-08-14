iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,105 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.5% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. 598,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,429,232. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

