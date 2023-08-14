iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.