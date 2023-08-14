iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.69

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.69 and last traded at $145.69, with a volume of 441261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

