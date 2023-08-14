iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.43

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.42, with a volume of 187595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.