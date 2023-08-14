iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.43

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.43 and last traded at $95.42, with a volume of 187595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
